Expand / Collapse search

Fatal shooting at Johnsons Park, suspect in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Johnsons Park in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service and the Greenfield Police Department, arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at Johnsons Park. 

The shooting happened Monday evening, May 31.

 The suspect was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on the following charges:  

  • 1st Deg Intentional Homicide
  • Theft From Person or Corpse
  • Manufacture/Deliver/Distribute Cocaine (5-15 grams)
  • Felon in Possession of Firearm

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Investigators say deputies were called to the scene near 19th and Fond du Lac around 6:45 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found a 29-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshots. They attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim died on the scene. 

Lake Geneva mailboat tryouts for 105th year

The U.S. Mailboat Walworth delivers mail on Geneva Lake in Lake Geneva from mid-June through mid-September, and a handful of teens tried out for a highly-coveted role on board.