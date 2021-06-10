Fatal shooting at Johnsons Park, suspect in custody

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service and the Greenfield Police Department, arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at Johnsons Park.

The shooting happened Monday evening, May 31.

The suspect was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on the following charges:

1st Deg Intentional Homicide

Theft From Person or Corpse

Manufacture/Deliver/Distribute Cocaine (5-15 grams)

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Investigators say deputies were called to the scene near 19th and Fond du Lac around 6:45 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found a 29-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshots. They attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim died on the scene.