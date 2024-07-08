Fatal Pewaukee crash; family remembers victim

The family of a construction worker hit and killed while on the job is remembering the late husband and father.

The crash happened in Pewaukee late last month. Two people died, and another man was seriously injured.

Heartbreak from a father, days after his son's death.

"My son was a good person, responsible for his family," said Rogelio Alvarez. "It’s unfortunate he has to pay the consequences for somebody who wasn’t allowed to drive."

More than a week after Priciliano Alvarez, or "Nano," was hit and killed while on the job.

"My son had lots of friends, and he was an example to so many people," his father said.

What happened

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Jade Moen caused two crashes in Pewaukee that killed Nano and a woman. Investigators say Moen first rear-ended a Sedan.

They say he kept going, hitting Nano, who was working construction, killing him and seriously injuring another construction worker.

Moen told first responders he suffered a seizure and blacked out.

Investigators say he didn't have a valid driver's license.

"That person that was driving was irresponsible," Alvarez said. "He shouldn’t have been behind the wheel and how is it fair that my son had to pay the consequences for his actions?"

Family is remembering Nano as a loving father of three and a hard worker. They are devastated by his loss and try to find comfort in his memory.

"He is now in a better place, and we ask for continuing prayer," his father said.

Moen has been charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide and driving without a valid license causing death.

The victim's family set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses and reached their goal. They say they are extremely grateful to everyone who donated.