Fatal motorcycle crash in Town of Ottawa

Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Waterville Road and Highway D in the Town of Ottawa around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

An initial investigation found a group of three motorcycles were northbound on Waterville Road. One motorcycle operated by a 29-year-old male accelerated at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle entered the intersection at Highway D where a motorhome, operated by a 58-year-old male, was traveling westbound. The motorcycle struck the side of the motorhome and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second motorcycle operated by a 34-year-old male avoided the collision. This operator was arrested for 1st offense OWI.

This crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

This was the first of two fatal motorcycle crashes in southeast Wisconsin in a matter of three hours on Sunday. A 23-year-old Washington County man was pronounced dead after a collision with a tree in Richfield around 6 p.m. Sunday.