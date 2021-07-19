Fatal motorcycle crash in Richfield

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Richfield Fire Department responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hubertus Road in the Village of Richfield. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18.

Witnesses reported the motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet but was severely injured when they crashed into a tree. Witnesses began CPR shortly after locating the unconscious driver.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man from Washington County, was transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls and later flown to Froedtert Medical Center in Wauwatosa where he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.



An initial investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Hubertus Road at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the roadway.

The motorcycle operator's name is not being released at this time.



The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and no further information will be released.

