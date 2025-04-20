Fatal Milwaukee shooting early Sunday morning; 1 dead, 1 hurt
article
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead, and another person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, April 20, 2025.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:09 a.m., two people were shot in the area of 23rd and Townsend.
The first victim, who is unidentified, was taken to a local hospital but died from their injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The second victim, a 20-year-old, was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.