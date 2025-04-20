Fatal Milwaukee shooting early Sunday morning; 1 dead, 1 hurt

article

The Brief Milwaukee police said two people were shot Sunday morning, with one of them dying from their injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



One person is dead, and another person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, April 20, 2025.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:09 a.m., two people were shot in the area of 23rd and Townsend.

The first victim, who is unidentified, was taken to a local hospital but died from their injuries.

The second victim, a 20-year-old, was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.