Fatal Milwaukee shooting early Sunday morning; 1 dead, 1 hurt

By
Published  April 20, 2025 6:34am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police said two people were shot Sunday morning, with one of them dying from their injuries.
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead, and another person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, April 20, 2025.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:09 a.m., two people were shot in the area of 23rd and Townsend.

The first victim, who is unidentified, was taken to a local hospital but died from their injuries.

The second victim, a 20-year-old, was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

