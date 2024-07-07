Fatal Milwaukee crash; valet driver drunk in rental car appears in court

A Milwaukee valet driver charged with drunk driving and killing a man was in court on Sunday, July 7.

Prosecutors say he worked at a Milwaukee hotel and took a guest's car while on the job.

23-year-old Marco Gomez is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, knowingly operating without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

11th and Wisconsin crash

Marquette police were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. Officers found a white Toyota, which was rolled onto its side, and a blue Hyundai both sustained significant damage.

Marco Gomez

Gomez, since identified as the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota, was extricated from the wreck. The driver of the Hyundai was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, per a criminal complaint.

"He apparently takes a car that was rented by someone that was staying at the hotel," prosecuting attorney Sara Hill said. "He takes that car without that person’s consent and then proceeds to drive that vehicle in an incredibly reckless fashion."

Once in custody, Gomez told police he worked as a valet at the hotel and took the Toyota that night. He also said he was drinking before the crash and was intoxicated behind the wheel.

Prosecutors say Gomez never had a valid Wisconsin driver's license either.

"The allegations in this complaint are very serious," court commissioner Barry Phillips said.

Bail set

His attorney told the court Gomez had never been arrested before, asking for a lower bail.

Marco Gomez

"He’s never had a chance to come to court, because he’s never been in trouble before," attorney Dean Douglas Sopcic said.

Ultimately, Gomez’s bail was set at $100,000.