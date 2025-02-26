Fatal Milwaukee crash; man charged, his cousin killed

The Brief Prosecutors charged 41-year-old Milwaukee man Kevin Moore for driving while his license was suspended on Saturday, Feb. 22. The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. near Hampton and Grantosa. Investigators say Moore's cousin, 44-year-old Corey Moore, died in the crash.



One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2025.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. near Hampton and Grantosa.

Fatal crash near Grantosa and Hampton, Milwaukee

A vehicle headed west on Hampton Avenue when it crashed into another vehicle, which was initially headed east on Hampton and then tried to turn north onto Grantosa.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors charged 41-year-old Milwaukee man Kevin Moore for driving while his license was suspended. He and the victim are related.

Kevin Moore

According to the criminal complaint, prosecutors say it was his cousin who was in the passenger seat. Investigators say Moore's cousin, 44-year-old Corey Moore, died in the crash.

Moore was dropping his cousin off at home.

He told police when he got to the intersection, the light was flashing yellow. He said he was driving the speed limit when he collided with a vehicle turning on Grantosa.

Moore told investigators he was "driving regular" and thought he was hit "from out of nowhere."

The other driver told police she thought she had enough time to turn.

Prosecutors say Moore was cited in Kenosha County in 2024 for "operating while suspended."

Because of that suspended license, Moore was taken into custody after Saturday's crash.

What's next:

Moore's bond was set at $5,000. He'll be back in court on March 18.

If convicted, Moore faces six years in prison.