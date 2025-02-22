Fatal Milwaukee crash near Hampton and Grantosa, 44-year-old killed

The Brief One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2025. It happened near Hampton and Grantosa. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, but it the investigation is ongoing.



One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:20 a.m., vehicle #1 was headed west on Hampton Avenue when it crashed into vehicle #2, which was initially headed east on Hampton and then tried to turn north onto Grantosa Drive.

The passenger in vehicle #1, a 44-year-old, died from their injuries sustained during the collision.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.