Fatal Milwaukee crash near Hampton and Grantosa, 44-year-old killed

By
Published  February 22, 2025 6:48am CST
Crime and Public Safety
Fatal crash near Grantosa and Hampton

A 44-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee near Grantosa and Hampton on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

The Brief

    • One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2025.
    • It happened near Hampton and Grantosa.
    • Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, but it the investigation is ongoing.

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:20 a.m., vehicle #1 was headed west on Hampton Avenue when it crashed into vehicle #2, which was initially headed east on Hampton and then tried to turn north onto Grantosa Drive.

The passenger in vehicle #1, a 44-year-old, died from their injuries sustained during the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

