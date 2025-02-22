Fatal Milwaukee crash near Hampton and Grantosa, 44-year-old killed
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:20 a.m., vehicle #1 was headed west on Hampton Avenue when it crashed into vehicle #2, which was initially headed east on Hampton and then tried to turn north onto Grantosa Drive.
The passenger in vehicle #1, a 44-year-old, died from their injuries sustained during the collision.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene.