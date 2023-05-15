Fatal Milwaukee crash near 60th and Fond du Lac; 4 dead, 2 injured

Four people are dead and 2 injured after a crash near 60th and Fond du Lac on Sunday, May 14.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m.

A car was driving south on 60th, approaching the intersection on Fond du Lac, when it collided with another vehicle traveling west on Fond du Lac.

Crash near 60th and Fond du Lac

Officials said several people were ejected from the vehicle that was struck. Four people from the vehicle that was struck died from their injuries at the scene. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and one passenger was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

A family member told FOX6 that her grandnieces were involved in the crash. Two of her nieces are dead, and one is in the hospital. She said that among the four dead in the car crash, one was a baby, and three were teenagers.

The driver of the striking car is a 32-year-old woman, and she was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.