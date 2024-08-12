Fatal hit-and-run in downtown Milwaukee, police seek black BMW

Milwaukee police are still trying to find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a man downtown early Sunday morning, Aug. 11, but they now know what vehicle they're looking for.

Milwaukee police say they're looking for a black BMW sedan with front-end damage.

Police spent the day following up on leads and gathering surveillance video, but they aren't sharing that just yet.

Area near Water and Market Streets

Without a crime scene or a weekend crowd, Jack Van Dyke says he will always be cautious on his walks down water street.

"It's usually pretty tame, pretty calm," said Van Dyke. "I do tend to not trust drivers. If I'm at a crosswalk or a stoplight, I'll look both ways many times before crossing."

Which is part of the reason he had this to say about a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

"I'm not too surprised, just from what I've seen happen here and seeing what happens here on the news on the weekends," Van Dyke added.

The crash killed 32-year-old Marcus Robinson.

In a report released on Monday, Aug. 12, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says Robinson was crossing Water Street with two other people with a speeding vehicle headed their way.

It only hit Robinson, who was pronounced dead on scene near the intersection of Water and Market streets.

"I seen him laying under the yellow tarp, and they had everything blocked off," said Char Harwell, the mother of Robinson's children and who is now forced to raise them without Robinson.

The family is hoping the driver will turn themselves in.

Area near Water and Market Streets

Back on Water Street, pedestrians like Van Dyke hope all drivers will slow down.

"There's a few stoplights, and if you hit all of them green, you have the potential to go as fast as you can — as fast as the car in front of you will let you go. And I've seen people kinda zoom by with no hesitation just to do it," said Van Dyke.

FOX6 contacted businesses that have surveillance cameras. They either declined to share their video or directed FOX6 to Milwaukee police.

Police say the investigation has not reached the point where detectives feel it's necessary to share that video.