Fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty to charges

Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez pleaded not guilty on Monday, Jan. 31 in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in West Allis.

Prosecutors say Martinez Rodriguez, 54, struck and killed Donneisha Harris, 20, as she crossed the street near 108th and Morgan Tuesday morning, Jan. 11.

Donniesha Harris

Police arrested Rodriguez after a neighbor reported seeing his vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez told police he knew he hit something and didn't stop because he "had a lot of money on him and didn’t want to answer questions."

Martinez Rodriguez is due back in court for a bail/bond hearing on Feb. 7.