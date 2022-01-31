Family Dollar armed robbery, shots fired; suspects sought

article

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Family Dollar near 60th and Silver Spring around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

Unknown suspects entered the business fired shots, demanded and obtained property.

Family Dollar armed robbery near 60th and Silver Spring

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

