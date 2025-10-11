Expand / Collapse search

Fatal hit-and-run in Milwaukee overnight Saturday, 25-year-old killed

Published  October 11, 2025 6:23am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A 25-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run in Milwaukee early Saturday, Oct. 11.
    • The incident happened at 76th and Good Hope Road.
    • Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a hit-and-run in Milwaukee overnight, and police are looking for the driver.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, a person was trying to cross North 76th Street at Good Hope Road.

A vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on 76th struck the person. The vehicle fled the scene.

The person who was struck, a 25-year-old, was pronounced dead on scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

