Fatal hit-and-run in Milwaukee overnight Saturday, 25-year-old killed
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a hit-and-run in Milwaukee overnight, and police are looking for the driver.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, a person was trying to cross North 76th Street at Good Hope Road.
A vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on 76th struck the person. The vehicle fled the scene.
The person who was struck, a 25-year-old, was pronounced dead on scene.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
