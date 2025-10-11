Fatal hit-and-run in Milwaukee overnight Saturday, 25-year-old killed

article

The Brief A 25-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run in Milwaukee early Saturday, Oct. 11. The incident happened at 76th and Good Hope Road. Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.



One person was killed in a hit-and-run in Milwaukee overnight, and police are looking for the driver.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, a person was trying to cross North 76th Street at Good Hope Road.

A vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on 76th struck the person. The vehicle fled the scene.

The person who was struck, a 25-year-old, was pronounced dead on scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.