3 dead in Milwaukee fire near 33rd and Fairmount

Three people are dead following a structure fire near 33rd and Fairmount in Milwaukee Wednesday morning, March 29. Crews were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the basement and first floor engulfed in flames. An 83-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the other two victims is still under investigation.

33rd and Fairmount fire, Milwaukee

Neighbors tell FOX6 News the structure is an elderly group home. They saw two people come out and get taken to the hospital.

"There are no words for this. Tragic," said Mercedes Holloway, neighbor.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.