Fatal downtown Milwaukee shooting; 1 charged

A 21-year-old man has been charged in an incident that left one man dead and one teenager injured in downtown Milwaukee over the weekend.

What we know:

The accused is Milwaukee man Dominec Gaines Jr. He has been charged with one count of felony murder – PTAC, as a party to a crime.

The Milwaukee Police Department said a 21-year-old man was shot and killed early on Saturday, July 19. Loved ones identified him as Raymond Wilson Jr.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near Broadway and Juneau, right by the Milwaukee School of Engineering campus.

A 15-year-old was also shot and survived.

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, officers recovered video surveillance footage that captured the shooting. The video shows Wilson, the teen, and a third person, identified as Gaines, arrive at the scene.

The video shows the three young men walking "with purpose" eastbound through the intersection of Juneau and Milwaukee St. The video shows Wilson approach a group of four unidentified individuals.

Per the complaint, the video shows Wilson producing a firearm and pointing it at the four unidentified individuals. Seconds later, the 15-year-old produced a firearm and pointed it at one of the four people, and Gaines ran up to the person that the teen had his firearm pointed at, and began grabbing at that individual’s pockets, "as if trying to take something from them."

Police said Wilson is then seen running northbound across Juneau, where he approaches a fifth unidentified person and appears to point a gun at him. Wilson then turns his back to the fifth unidentified person, and begins jogging back.

The video then shows the fifth unidentified person open fire on Wilson.

Dig deeper:

According to the complaint, the video shows Wilson raising his firearm and firing multiple times in the direction of the original shooter.

The video then shows Gaines and the 15-year-old getting in their car and Wilson approaching it, but collapses with an apparent gunshot wound to his back, visible through his sweatshirt.

The video then shows the teen and the defendant attempting to load Wilson into the car as officers begin to arrive on scene.

Per the complaint, the video then shows the teen being attended to by first responders, and the defendant walking southbound on Milwaukee, and out of view of the cameras.

Gaines was arrested on scene, once officers were able to locate him.

Gains made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, July 22. If convicted, he faces 35 years in prison.