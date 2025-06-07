Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash in Milwaukee near 6th and State; 1 dead, 1 arrested

By
Published  June 7, 2025 12:52pm CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene at 6th and State

The Brief

    • One person is dead following a crash in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, June 7.
    • Police say a 20-year-old driver crashed into another vehicle at 6th and State.
    • The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead, and another person was arrested after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:07 a.m., a 20-year-old was driving westbound on State Street when they crashed into another vehicle that was headed northbound on 6th Street.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old, died from their injuries at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The 20-year-old driver was taken into custody.

What's next:

This investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene of the crash.

MilwaukeeNewsCrime and Public Safety