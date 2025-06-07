Fatal crash in Milwaukee near 6th and State; 1 dead, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead, and another person was arrested after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:07 a.m., a 20-year-old was driving westbound on State Street when they crashed into another vehicle that was headed northbound on 6th Street.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old, died from their injuries at the scene.
The 20-year-old driver was taken into custody.
What's next:
This investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene of the crash.