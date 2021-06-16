Fatal crash in Kenosha County, woman dead, 6 others seriously injured

A 54-year-old Kenosha woman died Tuesday, June 15 following a crash in the Village of Somers. Six others, including two children, sustained significant injuries.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, around 2:10 p.m. deputies responded to the area of 38th Street and Green Bay Road for a crash.

Initial reports indicated that a 2015 Subaru that was occupied by four adults and two children was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road at a high rate of speed. According to the detectives on scene, the Subaru struck a 2013 Nissan that was making a left turn onto 35th Street from Green Bay Road – causing the driver and sole occupant of the Nissan to be ejected into the west ditch line of Green Bay Road.

Both vehicles had extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The operator of the Nissan, a 54-year-old woman from Kenosha, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.

All of the occupants from the Subaru sustained significant injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

The driver of the Subaru had a suspended driver’s license and was on probation. He is being charged with several felonies for causing death while suspended and causing great bodily harm while suspended.

The investigation is still active.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.