Fatal crash in Kenosha County; 1 dead, 1 injured

One person is dead and another injured following a crash in Kenosha County Saturday, Jan. 1. It happened on Sheridan Road just south of 1st Street.

The initial reports indicated that a 2004 gold Chevy Impala was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, crossed into the northbound lanes where it lost control, rolled onto its roof, and came to rest on the driver side after striking a utility pole.

According to detectives on scene, the operator of the Impala, a 26-year-old man from Franksville, Wisconsin was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.

The front seat passenger of the Impala, a 40-year-old man from Kenosha, Wisconsin was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.