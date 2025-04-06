Fatal Caledonia fire, 1 person dead; neighbors react

article

The Brief One person died in a fire in Caledonia early Sunday morning, April 6, 2025. The fire happened near Nicholson and 7 Mile Road. A woman confirmed to FOX6 that the person who died was her father, but couldn't provide any more info.



Investigators in Caledonia are trying to get to the bottom of a fatal fire early Sunday morning, April 6, 2025.

It happened near Nicholson and 7 Mile Road, just before 3 a.m.

What we know:

As Sunday service began at Trinity Lutheran church, some parishioners couldn’t help but think of the scene across the street.

"I’m sure there will be people praying for everybody here today," said Ken Werner.

The initial police and fire units arrived at the scene within four minutes and observed a fully engulfed barn. The flames tore through the now-blackened building next to a home.

A woman told FOX6 off-camera her father died in the fire, but she couldn’t share much more. The Caledonia Police Department is working with the medical examiner’s office on the positive identification of the deceased person located within the burned-out structure.

"It’s really tragic. I can see here the fire burned really hot," Werner added.

And neighbors say this fire got so big and bright overnight, they were able to see it from down the street.

"I got dressed and walked over around 3:15 in the morning. I noticed there was a building on fire," said Michael Uher. "By the time I left around 3:30 it was practically out."

Racine County law enforcement and fire crews remained on the scene mid-morning, trying to piece together what went wrong.

Neighbors like Michael Uher have questions.

"Well, if there is anything possibly suspicious about it or not," Uher added.

The smoke and rubble are the aftermath of a sad and deadly night.

"This is just…who knows what could have happened over there," said Uher.

The fire remains under investigation.