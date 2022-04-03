Farwell and Royall shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Farwell and Royall Place on the city's Lower East Side early Sunday, April 3.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment – and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.