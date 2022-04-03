Expand / Collapse search

Farwell and Royall shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Farwell and Royall Place on the city's Lower East Side early Sunday, April 3.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment – and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Marquette to Mitchell overnight closures, road work
article

Marquette to Mitchell overnight closures, road work

Between the Marquette and Mitchell interchanges, overnight road work will prompt partial lane closures on I-94/I-43 starting the week of April 4.

Summerfest organizer exploits nonprofit status, IRS complaint alleges
article

Summerfest organizer exploits nonprofit status, IRS complaint alleges

Milwaukee World Festival Inc., which puts on Summerfest, is considered a nonprofit. However, an IRS complaint is challenging that status.

Car crashes into Salem Lakes home

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a driver was seriously injured after their car crashed into a residential garage Saturday.