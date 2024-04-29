Cedarburg farm sanctuary mistreatment; charges filed against co-owner

article

A 41-year-old Cedarburg woman has been charged with mistreating animals on a rescue farm after allegations of animal neglect caused law enforcement to raid the farm.

The accused is Holly Rose Herbst, who faces the following criminal counts:

Mistreating animals - intentional or negligent violation

Failure to provide proper drink to confined animals

According to the criminal complaint, detective Matthew Haas with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of reports from volunteers of neglect at the Autumn Farm Sanctuary on Jan. 25 of this year. The condition of the farm began to deteriorate in 2022 and 2023.

Per the complaint, the owners, Holly Rose Herbst and Alyssa Herbst, had separated and by January 2024 were in the process of divorcing. However, the defendant was the only owner that continued to reside on the property.

Volunteers reported that the farm was struggling financially, and relying on a limited remaining number of unpaid volunteers to care for the animals and maintain the property.

One volunteer said the animals had not received veterinary care, and they often went without food and water for long periods of time. Additionally, the barn was also reported to be filthy and with no straw.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission learned of these reports and reached out. Per the complaint, Alyssa Herbst was receptive to discussing rehoming the animals, while the defendant was resistant.

Volunteers also reported that many animals were suffering from medical conditions, and that animal hooves were not being trimmed.

On Feb. 7, Ozaukee County law enforcement conducted an unannounced visit to the farm, along with a veterinarian from MADACC. The veterinarian noted that the primary concern was regarding the lack of fresh clean water, and several animals had injuries.

The veterinarian also said there was negligence in providing food, water and shelter, and highly recommended rehoming some of the animals to help maintain the farm population.

Haas told Holly Rose Herbst that the conditions needed to improve on the property.

She and Alyssa Herbst met with the MADACC executive director, and they agreed to rehome all the sheep, cows and most of the chickens. The owners were going to keep the pigs on the farm for six months, and then evaluate whether they should be rehomed.

According to the complaint, in late March and early April, law enforcement received additional reports of ongoing animal neglect at the farm. On April 20, Haas and other officers executed a second search warrant at the property. The same MADACC veterinarian accompanied the officers.

Haas said he observed unopened bags of feed and there were empty food and water bowls. The bowls reportedly were filthy with "mud and feces" and Haas noted the conditions had not improved since the last visit.

The veterinarian evaluated the animals and recommended that they should be seized for their own welfare.

Per the complaint, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office seized two turkeys, 34 chickens, three goats, three ducks and three pigs.

Haas later learned from the Farm Bird Sanctuary, which was caring for the seized chickens, that several had died or had to be euthanized due to untreated illness or infections.

If convicted on both counts, Holly Rose Herbst could face 18 months in prison and $20,000 in fines.