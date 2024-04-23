Cedarburg farm sanctuary mistreatment allegations; animals removed

Animal neglect allegations caused law enforcement in Ozaukee County to raid a rescue farm this week.

Volunteers say animal neglect is a form of abuse, and in some extreme cases, animals have died due to mistreatment.

On the outskirts of Cedarburg, neighbors say the only sign of love at the Autumn Farm Sanctuary may be the heart mowed into the front of the property.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"At one time they said those are our beloved family members," said Jen Norden, a former volunteer. "I wouldn’t treat my family members like that."

Autumn Farm Sanctuary

Norden lives next to the rescue farm. As a former volunteer, she has complained for years about noise and the wandering animals she often helps and feeds.

"I would put out food twice a day. How many cats, it really depended throughout the year. Sometimes there were six."

The sheriff’s office said it has been investigating claims of declining living conditions at the farm. Monday, a search warrant was executed and all the animals were removed and re-homed, including pigs, goats, chickens and turkeys.

Julie Gilmore and Erin Hammock were also volunteers.

"They don’t have clean bedding, they don’t have clean water. If they do it’s filthy," said Gilmore. "They have gone days without being fed."

Back in February, detectives went to the farm with a veterinarian from the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. They shared the report with MADACC, noting the owners seemed "overwhelmed," along with a lack of fresh water.

Half of a large pen, filthy with feces built up, and wounds.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We had a pig, Big Red. He had various wounds on his body," Gilmore said. "They were so infected, they were filled with puss."

FOX6 News tried to reach the owners of the farm, but the only number listed online was disconnected.

"You’re giving people the impression you are running this place that is so special," Hammock said. "Giving these animals that wouldn’t be here otherwise a home and they’re not fooling anybody anymore."

The sheriff’s office is recommending a charge of mistreatment of animals. A charging decision is still pending.