Family seeks help to find live liver donor for their baby girl
MILWAUKEE - Children's Wisconsin announced on Thursday, March 4 that a family is asking for help in finding a live liver donor for their baby girl, Lydia.
Lydia was born on Feb. 16. After having high bilirubin levels and seeing a specialist, she was diagnosed with acute liver failure.
Officials are now looking for someone who meets these specific criteria to help Lydia:
- Healthy adult (18-40 years old)
- Type A or O blood
- Weighs 80 lbs or less (36.2 kg)
If anyone fits these criteria and is interested in donating, they should fill out the donor form here: http://froedtert.com/liver-donor. Only individuals who are a potential match will be contacted.
