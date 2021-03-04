Family seeks help to find live liver donor for their baby girl

article

Children's Wisconsin announced on Thursday, March 4 that a family is asking for help in finding a live liver donor for their baby girl, Lydia.

Lydia was born on Feb. 16. After having high bilirubin levels and seeing a specialist, she was diagnosed with acute liver failure.

Officials are now looking for someone who meets these specific criteria to help Lydia:

Healthy adult (18-40 years old)

Type A or O blood

Weighs 80 lbs or less (36.2 kg)

If anyone fits these criteria and is interested in donating, they should fill out the donor form here: http://froedtert.com/liver-donor. Only individuals who are a potential match will be contacted.

