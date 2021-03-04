Expand / Collapse search

Family seeks help to find live liver donor for their baby girl

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Baby Lydia is in need of a live liver donor

MILWAUKEE - Children's Wisconsin announced on Thursday, March 4 that a family is asking for help in finding a live liver donor for their baby girl, Lydia.

Lydia was born on Feb. 16. After having high bilirubin levels and seeing a specialist, she was diagnosed with acute liver failure.

Officials are now looking for someone who meets these specific criteria to help Lydia:

  • Healthy adult (18-40 years old)
  • Type A or O blood
  • Weighs 80 lbs or less (36.2 kg)

If anyone fits these criteria and is interested in donating, they should fill out the donor form here: http://froedtert.com/liver-donor. Only individuals who are a potential match will be contacted.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Wisconsin Center to host volleyball, 1st non-governmental event since DNC
slideshow

Wisconsin Center to host volleyball, 1st non-governmental event since DNC

There will be volleyball played at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee this coming weekend.

Brewers cleared to host 25% capacity to open season; no tailgating
slideshow

Brewers cleared to host 25% capacity to open season; no tailgating

The City of Milwaukee Health Department approved a plan for the Milwaukee Brewers to begin the regular season at 25-percent of total capacity.

UW Health’s standby vaccine list ensures no ‘end-of-day waste’

What should happen with the extra COVID-19 vaccine doses at the end of the day? UW Health uses a standby list of eligible recipients they can call on.