Family pleads for answers a year after Joel Acevedo chokehold

A fight for justice continues. It has been one year since an altercation at a former Milwaukee police officer's home ended with one man dead. Prosecutors say Michael Mattioli held Joel Acevedo in a chokehold — killing him.

Family gathered outside of the home where that altercation took place on Monday, April 19.

Family gathers outside the home where Joel Acevedo was placed in a chokehold one year ago by former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli.

This anniversary has further ignited their fight and demands for justice in court.

At 45th and Cleveland, the prayers of a family were joined by the pleas of a grieving mother.

"My son’s life mattered. He’s my son. He’s my son," said Joel’s mother, Maribel Acevedo.

It has been one year since her son made his final plea inside the home behind her.

"As I reflect on my son’s last words, 'Let me go home,' his rights were violated," Maribel Acevedo said.

Maribel Acevedo, Joel's mother

Joel Acevedo was severely injured after prosecutors say Mattioli held him in a chokehold following a party during last year's lockdown.

Acevedo died days later.

Mattioli was charged with homicide.

"We are his voice. We’ll continue to be his voice. We won’t stop," said Jose Acevedo, Joel's father.

One year later, Acevedo's parents question why a trial has not started and why the others inside the home at the time of the altercation have not been charged.

Jose Acevedo, Joel's father

"We demand for the truth to come out and for all these people to be held accountable," Jose Acevedo said.

They stood together with family and community activists.

"How many times do we have to repeat the same things? They insult our intelligence as if we don't know what justice looks like," activist Elizabeth Brown said.

They vowed to continue their journey for justice, being the voice for their son for as long as it takes.

"My son was full of life, and his life mattered," Maribel Acevedo said.

Mattioli resigned from the Milwaukee Police Department last year. He has requested a change in venue for court proceedings.

It's unclear when a trial may begin.