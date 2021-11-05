Jaheem Clark's family questions his death, police investigation

Family members of the man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of Mallery Muenzenberger and her son Major Harris spoke out for the first time Friday afternoon, Nov. 5. The family of Jaheem Clark is questioning Clark’s death and the ongoing police investigation.

"My main thing is, I want my son's name to be cleared," said Lashawnda Lee, Clark's mother. "I don’t think they did a thorough investigation before they named my son as a suspect."

Jaheem Clark

Clark's mother said Muenzenberger was found shot to death in her backyard (Lee's) on Oct. 14. Clark also lived at the home.

"What sense does it make to kill someone and leave it in your own backyard," Lee said.

When police learned of Major Harris, an Amber Alert was issued – and Clark was named as a person of interest. Lee told reporters she talked with her son over the phone during the manhunt.

Major Harris

"He told me he knows who did it because he couldn’t say anything because they knew where I lived at," Lee said. "I think he knew too much or he saw too much and his life was in danger."

Milwaukee police say Clark died by suicide as they closed in on his location near 41st and Custer.

While family disputes the death, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Clark suffered a single contact gunshot wound to the head – and ruled the death a suicide.

Family is not sure how Clark knew Muenzenberger or Major – who was also found dead.

"We just want some answers. Everything is not adding up," Lee said.