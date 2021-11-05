Expand / Collapse search

Jaheem Clark's family questions his death, police investigation

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Jaheem Clark's family questions his death, police investigation

Family members of the man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of Mallery Muenzenberger and her son Major Harris spoke out for the first time Friday afternoon, Nov. 5. The family of Jaheem Clark is questioning Clark’s death and the ongoing police investigation.

MILWAUKEE - Family members of the man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of Mallery Muenzenberger and her son Major Harris spoke out for the first time Friday afternoon, Nov. 5. The family of Jaheem Clark is questioning Clark’s death and the ongoing police investigation. 

"My main thing is, I want my son's name to be cleared," said Lashawnda Lee, Clark's mother. "I don’t think they did a thorough investigation before they named my son as a suspect."

Jaheem Clark

Jaheem Clark

Clark's mother said Muenzenberger was found shot to death in her backyard (Lee's) on Oct. 14. Clark also lived at the home.

"What sense does it make to kill someone and leave it in your own backyard," Lee said.

When police learned of Major Harris, an Amber Alert was issued – and Clark was named as a person of interest. Lee told reporters she talked with her son over the phone during the manhunt. 

Major Harris

Major Harris

"He told me he knows who did it because he couldn’t say anything because they knew where I lived at," Lee said. "I think he knew too much or he saw too much and his life was in danger."

Milwaukee police say Clark died by suicide as they closed in on his location near 41st and Custer. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While family disputes the death, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Clark suffered a single contact gunshot wound to the head – and ruled the death a suicide.

Family of Jaheem Clark speaks in Milwaukee

The family of Jaheem Clark speaks in Milwaukee. Police said Clark was the main person of interest in connection with the deaths of Mallery Meunzenberger and 3-year-old Major Harris. Clark died by suicide as police closed in on him during a manhunt.

Family is not sure how Clark knew Muenzenberger or Major – who was also found dead. 

"We just want some answers. Everything is not adding up," Lee said.

Waukesha County crash, vehicle fire; 1 transported to the hospital
article

Waukesha County crash, vehicle fire; 1 transported to the hospital

The Big Bend Fire Department on Thursday, Nov. 4 responded to a two-vehicle accident on northbound I-43 and Evergreen Drive involving a box truck and pick-up truck.

MPS Benjamin Franklin School virtual due to COVID
article

MPS Benjamin Franklin School virtual due to COVID

Milwaukee Public Schools' Benjamin Franklin School will move to virtual learning Friday, Nov. 5 due to COVID, officials announced.

Federal vaccine mandates for workers; 2 Wisconsin manufacturers sue
article

Federal vaccine mandates for workers; 2 Wisconsin manufacturers sue

Two Wisconsin manufacturers are among those suing to block the Biden administration from instituting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector workers.

Interview: Jeffrey Norman named Milwaukee police chief

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) met Thursday, Nov. 4 and confirmed Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman as the permanent chief.