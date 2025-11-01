Enjoy Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE - What's better than a family trip to the Milwaukee County Zoo? How about a free trip to the zoo!
Family Free Day returns to the zoo on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Everyone will receive free admission on the first Saturday of the months of January through March and October through December.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Zoo Pass Plus and Platypus Circle members also get free parking.
FOX6 is a proud sponsor of Family Free Days.