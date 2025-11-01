Expand / Collapse search

Enjoy Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Published  November 1, 2025 8:39am CDT
It’s Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo, of which FOX6 is a proud sponsor. Joining FOX6 WakeUp this morning is Megan O’Shea with all the details.

MILWAUKEE - What's better than a family trip to the Milwaukee County Zoo? How about a free trip to the zoo!

Family Free Day returns to the zoo on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Everyone will receive free admission on the first Saturday of the months of January through March and October through December.

Zoo Pass Plus and Platypus Circle members also get free parking.

