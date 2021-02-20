Expand / Collapse search

Falls police seek help identifying suspect wanted in retail theft

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls Police are investigating the theft of a Best Buy on Friday afternoon, Feb. 19. 

Police say a suspect stole a computer worth nearly $800 around 3 p.m.

Once the suspect exited the store, he got into a black Chevy pickup truck with a topper over the bed of the truck.

The unknown suspect was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and bright red shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Schwechel with the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case number 21-005216.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

