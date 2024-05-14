Fallen officers honored; Midnight Piper tradition in Milwaukee

Bagpipers from the Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums paid tribute to fallen officers across Wisconsin – with the tradition of the Midnight Piper.

Pipers played "Amazing Grace" outside police departments and memorials across the state at midnight. The tradition happens during National Police Week.

Also this week, fallen officers were honored Monday night, May 13 in Washington, D.C. Fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was recognized in that ceremony.

Jerving was shot and killed in February 2023 while investigating an armed robbery.

The Milwaukee Police Association was short funding for the trip. But thanks to community support, they were able to reach their goal and attend.