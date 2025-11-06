Fallen Milwaukee officer to be honored in D.C.; colleagues raising funds

The Brief Milwaukee officer Kendall Corder, killed in the line of duty in June, will be honored in Washington, D.C., during Police Week next May. Police officers are raising money to help Corder’s family and colleagues attend the national tribute. Officer John Parlier says Corder’s sacrifice and legacy deserve to be remembered.



Officers with the Milwaukee Police Department are working to ensure the family of Officer Kendall Corder can attend a national tribute in Washington, D.C., where he will be honored next year during Police Week.

What we know:

Corder was killed in the line of duty in June. His colleagues at District 2 say the months since his death have been marked by grief, shared memories and a commitment to keeping his spirit close.

Officer John Parlier worked alongside him for the last six years.

What they're saying:

"He had a smile that would light up the room," Parlier said. "There was an infectious personality, I would say."

Memories, Parlier said, have helped officers through the last several months.

"This has been a tough four months," Parlier said. "There was a helplessness that we all felt. The sacrifice that was made, it can’t be understated."

Parlier is now acting as a liaison for the family and is leading fundraising efforts to help family and fellow officers attend the ceremony. Corder will be honored during Police Week in May, when his name is added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

"We want this legacy to be remembered," Parlier said. "He saw himself as a protector and he made sure he was until the very end."

He is asking the community to donate and honor a man that Milwaukee will never forget, knowing soon that valor will be recognized on a national level.

What you can do:

Two fundraisers are scheduled next week, with another planned in December.

One fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at the Brick Pub & Grill in Glendale. From 5 to 9 p.m., a portion of meal sales will support the travel fund, with live music beginning at 7 p.m. Organizers say the event offers another chance for the community to honor Corder’s service.

Another is a volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 15, at Kelly’s Bleachers in Wind Lake. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with play scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Teams pay a non-refundable deposit to enter, and raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing will be offered.

Another event is set for Dec. 7 at Doc’s Commerce Smokehouse, where a Packers–Bears viewing party will run from noon to 8 p.m. All proceeds will go toward helping Milwaukee officers attend Police Week. The fundraiser will feature food, football and raffles, along with prizes donated by Milwaukee Tool, local businesses and community partners.

Additionally, those interested can directly donate at this link .

