Fake support animals? FOX6 Investigators want your story

The Brief Some Wisconsin lawmakers are taking aim at bogus service and support animals. If you've had a problem encounter with a fake or questionable service or support animal, FOX6 Investigators wants to hear from you.



Some Wisconsin state lawmakers are taking aim at bogus service and support animals.

The backstory:

A new bill that's already passed the Wisconsin Assembly aims to put a stop to pet owners who are misrepresenting their animals as bona fide service or emotional support animals.

Federal law allows trained service dogs to accompany their owners into public places. It also requires landlords and housing providers to make reasonable accommodations for tenants with a documented need for an emotional support animal. However, lawmakers said many pet owners are faking it to take their pets into public places or get a break on rent.

What you can do:

Now, FOX6 Investigators want to hear from you.

Have you had a problem encounter with a fake or questionable service or support animal? Do you have pictures or videos to share? You could be part of our next investigation. Fill out this form to tell us about your experience.