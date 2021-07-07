Fake Milwaukee bomb plot: Prisoner, woman indicted

A convicted felon and a woman have been charged with fabricating a purported bomb plot to secure one defendant’s early release from prison.

Marquise Green, 35, and Eden Monfort (not pictured), 28, of Green Bay were indicted by a federal grand jury last month with conspiracy to defraud the United States; Green was also charged with providing false information; Monfort faces an additional charge of making a false statement to federal agents.

Marquise Green

Monfort appeared out of custody before U.S. Magistrate Judge William Duffin by video Thursday morning, July 7, and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. Duffin ordered Monfort to remain out of custody ahead of a scheduled September trial date, with conditions. Green, currently in custody in the Jefferson County jail, is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.

Green – who is serving prison time related to several robbery convictions – requested to speak with law enforcement on March 14 while in custody at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility about an alleged bomb plot in Milwaukee, according to court filings.

However, according to the indictment, the plan to feed law enforcement the information started two weeks earlier in a letter Green sent to Monfort, asking her to tell law enforcement he had "important urgent information in regards to a mass attack" and providing instructions for Monfort to follow.

Days after Green requested to speak with investigators, he told an FBI agent about the alleged plan; several days later he allegedly instructed Monfort about what to tell agents.

On March 25, Monfort met with investigators and handed over a bag of items including pipes, caps, glue, and duct tape. Filings say Green called Monfort afterward and discussed the meeting.

Monfort is accused of making a false statement to federal agents when she later said she didn’t remember when she bought the materials, when in fact they were purchased shortly before meeting with investigators.

The motive of the plan, according to the indictment, was to secure Green’s release from custody based on his help in investigating the alleged bomb plot. Online court records show Green has made several unsuccessful attempts to have the court modify his sentences on state convictions. Green pleaded no contest in 2004 in two separate armed robbery cases. He also pleaded guilty to robbery with threat of force in connection to a 2013 case.