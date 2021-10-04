Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down in apparent major outage

Facebook and its apps Instagram and Whatsapp appeared to be experiencing issues on Monday morning that resulted in connection trouble and the inability to load newsfeeds for thousands of users around the world, according to the company.

The social media giant said it was aware of issues impacting its products and was working on a fix.

The website DownDetector, which shares user-reported issues on websites and other platforms, showed thousands of complaints regarding the Facebook-owned apps around 11:45 a.m. ET.

The largest issue appeared to be centered on Facebook itself with more than 86,000 people reporting problems with the website and the server connection. Users reported being unable to access Facebook in California, New York and Europe.

Instagram had also received more than 67,000 reports of issues, as well as other Facebook-owned apps like WhatsApp and Facebook messenger. Many Instagram users, about 44%, reported issues with the app, according to the site. Most Facebook users — 80% — reported trouble with the website, according to DownDetector.

On Twitter, Facebook Policy Communications Director Andy Stone said the company is "aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products."

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Stone wrote.

It is normal for websites and apps to suffer outages, though one on a global scale is rare. It also comes amid a major crisis at Facebook after a whistleblower exposed the company's alleged awareness of internal research into the negative effects of its products and decisions.

Frances Haugen was identified in a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement that the company’s own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation, leads to increased polarization and that Instagram, specifically, can harm teenage girls' mental health.

The information was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in a series of stories, called "The Facebook Files," which painted a picture of a company focused on growth and its own interests instead of the public good.

Facebook has tried to play down the research. Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of policy and public affairs, wrote to Facebook employees in a memo Friday that "social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate plays out."

Last week, Facebook also put a hold on the development of a kids' version of Instagram, geared toward children under 13, to address concerns that have been raised about the vulnerability of younger users.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.