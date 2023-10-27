Wisconsin eye drops homicide trial; friends, toxicologist testify

The first week of the Waukesha County eye drops homicide trial wrapped up Friday, Oct. 27.

Prosecutors accuse Jessy Kurczewski of poisoning Lynn Hernan with eye drops in October 2018 and stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her before and after her death.

Kurczewski's defense team maintains Hernan, a 62-year-old hairdresser, killed herself – while friends testified Hernan was not suicidal.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"She never gave me the indication of suicidal," said James Kelliher, a friend of Hernan's.

Hernan was suffering from some health issues for a few years before she died, but nothing that was life-threatening.

Lynn Hernan

"I think she just wanted to get better, and, you know, we'll connect," said friend Koreen Pozza.

Kelliher met Hernan in 1983, and the two dated for about 10 years. They broke up but remained friends. He testified he called Hernan in September 2018 to get together and give her a birthday gift, but two women answered the phone and said Hernan was in th hospital and to never call her again. Instead, Hernan called him.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Kelliher also told Waukesha County District Attorney Randy Sitzberger he still has the gift meant for Hernan wrapped in his basement.

Toxicologist Sherri Kancinko also testified Friday. She said what was unusual was the amount of the drug in Hernan's blood – 160 nanograms per milliliter – along with a cocktail of other prescription drugs.

READ MORE: FOX6 News coverage of the Wisconsin eye drops homicide trial

"Do you know whether Ms. Hernan had any level consistent with a fatal level, as reported in those reference notes?" asked Waukesha County Deputy District Attorney Abbey Nickolie.

"None of the individual drug concentrations are consistent with what has been reported in fatalities," Kancinko answered.

Jurors were let out early for the day Friday. The state will resume its case Monday.