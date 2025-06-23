Extreme heat; Racine renters at senior living facility without A/C

The Brief Some renters at a Racine senior living facility are concerned because their central air conditioning is not working. Residents told FOX6 News the A/C has not been working since last Thursday. Those residents hope to have a resolution soon.



The extreme heat blanketing southeast Wisconsin is dangerous. That is especially true for people who do not have central air conditioning. At one Racine senior living community, renters say they are sweating through the pain.

Dangerous living conditions

What we know:

Delores Williams chose the view at the Lake Oaks Apartments in Racine. However, she told FOX6 News that the central air conditioning has been out since last Thursday night.

Williams said she and her dog have been reeling from the heat.

What they're saying:

"Well, that is unacceptable," Williams said. "I’ve got a unit running. I have a fan in the window to blow the heat out. I’ve got a fan going in each room."

Delores Williams

Williams is not alone.

"I get up in the morning and go sit in my car with the air on for about an hour," said Jan Finley of Racine.

Finley said his air conditioning was out too, and he almost fainted over the weekend because of it.

Williams and Finley live in a 55 and older senior apartment community. Despite multiple calls to the corporate office, Williams and Finley said nothing is being done to fix the situation. So they called FOX6 News.

"We are a senior building. There are some of us on oxygen, other respiratory equipment that needs to be used," Finley said.

Jan Finley

"I feel like it is a life-threatening situation because – like I said, I have COPD, and asthma," Williams said.

Williams and Finley said the lack of air conditioning has been an issue for several years. For now, a fan is holding the line.

What's next:

FOX6 News reached out to the Glick Management Company about the issue, but have not heard back.