Extreme heat: Milwaukee Public Schools closed Thursday, Aug. 24

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Wednesday that it will close schools on Thursday, Aug. 24 to keep children and staff safe during predicted hot weather.

IMPORTANT: Central Services and all administrative buildings will be open and staff at those sites should report to work.

A news release says all after-school activities, athletics, Recreation Child Care Camps, Community Learning Centers (CLCs), Safe Places, and all Milwaukee Recreation programs will be canceled for the day as well.