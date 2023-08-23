Construction workers, athletes battle heat in Brookfield

One of the easiest ways to beat the heat is by staying inside a cool space, but not everyone had that option during Wednesday's excessive heat warning.

Breaking a sweat while playing tennis is nothing new, but a tournament in Brookfield was a whole different ball game for high school athletes.

"It’s really wet, and every body part is sticky, so you have to deal," said Nicolet senior Katya Rave. "This is the humid-est it’s ever been."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We got at the courts at six in the morning, and it was so hot," said Nicolet senior Hannah Kimmel. "Everybody is just battling with Gatorade and water and towels really.

"We got told our second match would be off, and then we are here playing," Kimmel said.

Construction worker battles heat amid weather warning Aug. 23

Tennis players were not the only ones who had to be outside in the heat all day. Construction workers still had to get the job done.

"It feels like it’s 108, 110? And we are out in the sun all day, so it’s a lot," said worker Mustafa Maykhan.

"It gets really exhausting when you’re out there in this kind of heat," worker Ryan Fleury said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

It's not just the hot air crews battled. Some tasks, like paving, require them to get down on the ground. FOX6 News held a thermometer to the ground, the temperature coming out to 124 degrees.

"We try to go as long as we can and as safely as we can," said Fleury, adding that safety means hydration and lots of breaks.

"We have a lot of coolers, so we’ll put a lot of Gatorade, some water, some energy drinks to keep everybody rolling," Maykhan said.