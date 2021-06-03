Expired plates moratorium ends June 5

If your car tags aren't up to date, get registered ASAP! The moratorium on expired tags ends this weekend. If you're driving without a plate or with expired plates, you could be ticketed.

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson said anecdotally, those drivers without plates may be the same people ignoring the rules of the road, and this might actually help slow down reckless driving.

Out on the roads of Milwaukee, it's not uncommon to see a car speeding past without a plate. Law enforcement will be looking out for those drivers.

"The police department is going to be out there, and they’re going to be citing people, pulling people over and talking to them about those matters," said Johnson.

On Saturday, June 5, a moratorium on expired tags will be lifted. During the coronavirus pandemic and Wisconsin's emergency order, tickets were not issued for unregistered vehicles. That will soon change.

"It’s time to make sure that you get your vehicles registered, that you get your license plates properly displayed," said Johnson.

Johnson said this may help stop reckless drivers. He said the same people who aren't up to date with their plates are often the same people ignoring the rules of the road.

"Those are the ones that are zigging and zagging and driving recklessly and endangering the greater public safety," said Johnson.

"People are scared," said Tracey Dent, community activist. "People are scared to drive."

Dent has been working to stop reckless driving, creating a music video with a message.

"We’re trying to change the mindset of the reckless drivers," said Dent.

He said he's not sure lifting the moratorium will make a big difference with reckless drivers, but it won't hurt.

"It’s crazy. It’s out of control," said Dent. "They act like real life is a video game."