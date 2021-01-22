Experts warn gathering for big game puts you at risk for COVID-19

Watching the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 24 is more likely to include people outside your "bubble" -- and health experts warn that is a dangerous risk for getting coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, there really isn’t a much better scenario than a Packer game day party – whether it’s in your home or at a bar – to transfer the disease," said Dr. Jeff Pothoff with UW Health.

Pothoff said the threat of COVID-19 is still very real in Wisconsin, despite a declining number of new cases since our November peak.

"If someone listening had that gathering and nothing happened – we call that getting lucky. That doesn’t mean that you should push your luck and try again," Pothoff said.

Bars and even small gatherings are out.

"They are likely going to be shouting either about a great play or some call that the ref made. They’re going to be eating chips or having a beverage," Pothoff said.

And with mask wearing, social distancing, and guests bringing their own food or drinks...

"It just doesn’t sound like that much fun, quite frankly. I’m not sure any of your friends are going to agree to come over to your Packer party if those are the rules," Pothoff said.

