Ex-Cardinal McCarrick Wisconsin sex abuse charges, victim feels 'relief'

Wisconsin prosecutors charged former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man more than 45 years ago. The criminal complaint doesn’t name the victim, but James Grein spoke with FOX6 News on Monday, April 16 and confirmed he was the man.

"I really felt a sigh of relief," Grein said. "You can’t hide anymore. You just can’t."

The criminal complaint says the victim reported being repeatedly abused in other states from the time he was 11. Prosecutors allege the abuse came to Wisconsin in 1977, while McCarrick was on a trip to Geneva Lake. The criminal complaint says there was a second unnamed man there that also assaulted the teen.

"It’s incredibly important because I remember this like it was yesterday," Grein said. "I can close my eyes and see exactly what is happening to me.

Months later, in June, McCarrick would become a bishop. Later, the pope elevated him to archbishop, then Archbishop of Washington and finally he became a cardinal. In 2019, Pope Francis removed him from the priesthood due to allegations of abuse.

Forty-six years later, there are charges in Wisconsin.

"God works slowly, but He is never late," said Grein. "It was important to hear that somebody else believed me, and they were going to go forward with the charges, and it gave me great relief."

The criminal complaint says the statute of limitations doesn't apply "when a defendant is not publicly a resident of the State of Wisconsin."

"In Wisconsin, if you leave the state, your statute of limitation freezes," said Peter Isley, Nate's Mission. "Anytime an offender, anybody who hurts, harms or assaults a child, should know that they’re not going to get away with it, no matter how old they get."

McCarrick is also facing charges in Massachusetts, where he pled not guilty. His attorneys asked those charges be dropped since they say the 92-year-old is suffering from dementia.

Grein has shared allegations against McCarrick for years, and McCarrick had denied them.