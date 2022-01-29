Evolve Church groundbreaking, Milwaukee Bucks pastor at helm

Evolve Church broke ground on a new home Saturday, Jan. 29 – and some members the Milwaukee Bucks are excited about it.

The facilities will include designated spaces for kids, teens and young professionals – serving community purposes beyond Sunday service.

"Every day I wake up just telling God, ‘Thank you.’ We really are blessed," Senior Pastor Ken Lock said.

Evolve Church started in Lock's living room in 2019 and has evolved through the COVID-19 pandemic into a 1,500-person congregation. As he became a pastor, he was also the barber for the Bucks.

"Through cutting hair and building relationships and sharing my faith, those guys started to trust me in that way," said Lock.

Lock has since become the youngest chaplain in NBA history. Eventually, he became the pastor to some Bucks players who now attend and serve alongside the church.

"We give back, and we see the smiles on peoples faces that has nothing to do with basketball. It has something to do with people and love and everyday life," Bucks guard George Hill said. "It gives us a sense of hope that we are moving in the right direction. It fills our cup up knowing we’re doing what God has chosen us to do."

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman were among those who attended Saturday's groundbreaking, expressing their partnership in Evolve Church's mission.

"The city of Milwaukee proudly joins the community members at Evolve Church in celebrating their Partnering for Progress event," said Johnson.

"We’ve always wanted to be known as a church that gives back. That’s what we’ve always wanted to be known for," Lock said.

Evolve Church's new facility is set to be completed in June.