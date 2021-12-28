Expand / Collapse search

Evers' State of the State 2022 to be held at Capitol

By AP Author
Published 
Tony Evers
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers plans to deliver the annual State of the State address in the Capitol building again.

Evers delivered last year’s address via video conference. The governor’s office released a letter Tuesday that Evers sent to Republican legislative leaders on Dec. 22 in which he requests the Legislature convene in a joint session at the Capitol in February to hear the speech.

Evers suggested delivering the address on the evening of Feb. 15 or Feb. 22.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Chris Kapenga responded with a letter Monday inviting him to address lawmakers on Feb. 15. They said in the letter that they hope he discusses the state’s labor shortage and rising inflation.

The address will be Evers’ final State of the State before he faces reelection in November.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pardons 30, total now 337
article

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pardons 30, total now 337

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that he's pardoned 30 more people, raising his pardon total to 337 over his three years in office.

COVID testing in high demand; Mayor Johnson tours Northwest Health Center
article

COVID testing in high demand; Mayor Johnson tours Northwest Health Center

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will join Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson and Milwaukee Health Department staff members for a tour of the Northwest Health Center COVID-19 vaccine and testing site on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Lena Taylor joins Milwaukee mayor race

The runner-up in the 2020 mayoral race is running to finish the term she lost. State Senator Lena Taylor is the eighth person running for Milwaukee mayor – and she’ll be facing off against the acting mayor, the county sheriff and others.