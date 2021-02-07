Evers says legalized marijuana would net $165M in 2023

Governor Tony Evers says the state could make $165 million in Fiscal Year 2023 by legalizing and regulating marijuana. Some lawmakers say Wisconsin has been losing money on this because Wisconsinites are going to states that have legalized.

A map from Disa Global Solutions, which provides drug testing for companies, shows 15 states have fully legalized marijuana -- including two of the Badger State's neighbors, Michigan and Illinois.

Democrats say this is a chance to create a new Wisconsin industry, but Republicans say that's the wrong way to look at this.

Citing job creation, increased revenue and criminal justice costs, Wisconsin Democrats say it's high time for marijuana legalization.

"I wish we would've done this eight, nine years ago," said Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee).

Research shows it could work. A 2019 Marquette University Law School poll showed 83% of Wisconsinites support legalizing medical marijuana while 59% support full legalization.

Senator Larson said it could work just like alcohol in Wisconsin.

"For everybody over the age of 21, you can't use it and drive or operate a vehicle, and you have to do it responsibly," he said.

But Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly haven't agreed on full legalization.

"I think there is broad consensus in our caucus that we would oppose any steps toward recreational marijuana," said Rep. Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee).

While the governor's plan would spend the $165 million in anticipated tax revenue on community reinvestment, equity grants and rural school districts, Rep. Neylon said this isn't a business topic. Instead, he's focused on public health.

"I think we should be looking at how does this affect public safety?" he said. "How does it affect the safety of people driving? How does it affect long-term health and wellness of our population?"

ACLU Wisconsin announced support for this. A 2018 study showed 57% of Wisconsin's drug arrests were for marijuana possession. They feel legalization would promote racial equity.