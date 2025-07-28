Governor Evers in Milwaukee; holds town hall at Purple Door Ice Cream

The Brief Gov. Evers kicked off a series of Ice Cream Town Halls across Wisconsin with a visit to Milwaukee. Evers stopped by Purple Door Ice Cream in Milwaukee on Monday. Throughout the week, Gov. Evers will travel to local ice cream parlors and meet with local leaders and community members to hear directly from Wisconsinites about the issues they care about.



Gov. Tony Evers traveled to Milwaukee on Monday, July 28 as part of a statewide "Ice Cream Town Hall" tour in celebration of National Ice Cream Month.

What we know:

Evers stopped at Purple Door Ice Cream in Milwaukee to host discussions with local community members and stakeholders about the issues that matter to them while enjoying a tasty treat.

Throughout the week, Gov. Evers will travel to local ice cream parlors and meet with local leaders and community members to hear directly from Wisconsinites about the issues they care about, discuss measures included in the 2025-27 Biennial Budget the governor signed into law earlier this month, as well as the impacts of recent federal funding cuts to critical programs Wisconsinites depend upon every day.

Gov. Evers at Purple Door Ice Cream in Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Gov. Evers declared July 2025 as "National Ice Cream Month" and July 20, 2025, as "National Ice Cream Day." The governor’s National Ice Cream Month and National Ice Cream Day proclamation is available here.

Wisconsin boasts over 46 licensed ice cream plants across the state, contributing to the roughly 19 pounds, or about four gallons, of ice cream that the average American eats each year.