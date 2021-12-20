Evers' firing of Chisholm, Milwaukee County DA, sought with complaint

Milwaukee County residents have officially asked Governor Tony Evers to fire District Attorney John Chisholm. Days before the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, the suspect was let go on $1,000 bail.

Wisconsin state law allows the governor to oust a district attorney for cause, but it requires a verified complaint filed by a taxpayer of this jurisdiction and that starts a process. That document was filed, asking the governor to remove Chisholm from office.

For weeks, we asked Evers if he'd fire Chisholm.

"We have a process, simple," said Evers. "I get a letter from somebody in the county requesting that process be initiated, and we’ll initiate it."

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm brushes aside calls for his resignation or removal

Now, he's got it.

"I think it’s in his best interest, and clearly, it’s in the best interest of the people of southeast Wisconsin to fire John Chisholm and make southeast Wisconsin a safer place," said Orville Seymer, Citizens for Responsible Government.

Seymer and six others signed the notarized, formal complaint asking Evers to remove Chisholm, pointing to the bail offered to the Waukesha Christmas parade suspect before the attack.

"We’ve got six people dead, including an 8-year-old boy, people’s mothers and grandmothers, and there are thousands of people around southeast Wisconsin who are thinking, ‘That could have been my son, that could have been my mother, that could have been my grandmother’ and John Chisholm knew this could have happened," said Seymer.

Gov. Tony Evers

"We’ll take it seriously but no prognosis as to what decision will be made," said Evers.

Evers says it's too early to say if he'll oust Chisholm.

"It’s too early to answer the latter question, but clearly, we do now have a letter," said Evers. "We have to verify that yet and make sure it’s Milwaukee County people that have submitted it, but we’ll do an investigation. I’m sure we’ll be looking to have some help from both the office in Milwaukee, but also, Attorney General Kaul."

Before the complaint was filed, we asked Kaul: "This person was out on bail. He just was accused of trying to run over his child's mother, and yet, he was still allowed to go out on $1,000 bail. I mean, who needs to be responsible for this? Should the DA either resign or the governor fire him?"

"First, I saw the DA's statement that the bail was inappropriately low in that case," said Kaul. "I agree with that, and ultimately, accountability for decisions the elected officials make is up to the voters. We have a system in Wisconsin where DAs are elected by the voters, and what DA Chisholm's time in office, you know, what his record shows is up for the voters to judge and that's who should be making these decisions."

Darrell Brooks Jr.

State law says there would have to be a public hearing where the DA and counsel can defend against the charges.

Evers has the power to appoint a commissioner to investigate. He did that in Eau Claire when then-District Attorney Gary King faced misconduct allegations, but that investigation stopped this summer when King resigned.

On Dec. 2, Chisholm placed blame on a young, overworked assistant district attorney.

Reaction

Republican Party of Wisconsin Executive Director Mark Jefferson



"After three years of turning a blind eye to a growing crime problem, Tony Evers needs to take action and hold officials in charge of public safety responsible when they don’t do their jobs. The results of inaction can be tragic."