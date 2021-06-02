Evers announces new campaign staffers

article

Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday, June 2 announced additional senior staff hires.

"We’re excited to bring this talented group of people together to support Governor Evers and the work he’s doing across our state," said Cassi Fenili, who was announced today as Tony for Wisconsin campaign manager. "Over the past two years, Governor Evers has already taken bold action to get our state back on track. Now, this team and our supporters across Wisconsin are ready to continue building support for the governor’s Badger Bounceback plan and keep Wisconsin moving in the right direction."

The staff announcements include:

Cassi Fenili, Campaign Manager: Cassi Fenili has worked with Governor Evers since the beginning of his gubernatorial campaign in 2017, serving as deputy campaign manager, then in the administration as director of gubernatorial appointments, and most recently as senior advisor.

Haley Barbour, Finance Director: Haley Barbour has been part of fundraising operations across the midwest, most recently serving as finance director for Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier. She was also Iowa political director for Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s presidential campaign.

Atanu Chakravarty, Director of Strategic Initiatives: During the last election cycle he was director of media and research for the Democratic Governors Association independent expenditure efforts. Prior to joining the DGA he was also research director for Fred Hubbell’s campaign for Iowa governor.

Sam Roecker, Communications Director: Sam Roecker has worked with campaigns and organizations across the country on messaging, communication, and digital strategy.

