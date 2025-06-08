Estabrook Park fish passage project; guided tours held for public

article

The Brief The public is getting a better idea of what the Estabrook Falls Fish Passage Project is all about. Guided tours of the project were held throughout the weekend, including on Sunday, June 8. The fish passage project will allow native fish, like northern pike and lake sturgeon, to move upstream to reach vital spawning and nursery habitat.



Construction will begin soon on the Estabrook Falls Fish Passage Project along the Milwaukee River.

Fish passage project underway

What we know:

Officials say the fish passage project is an important effort to help native fish, like northern pike and lake sturgeon, move upstream to reach vital spawning and nursery habitat.

Estabrook Park fish passage project

These native fish are weak jumpers and can’t make it past barriers like Estabrook Falls, which is not a natural waterfall, but a leftover feature from historical bedrock mining.

While fish can occasionally pass during very high river flows, the falls typically act as a significant barrier.

Estabrook Falls

Dig deeper:

Estabrook Falls is currently the largest remaining barrier to fish passage in the lower Milwaukee River. This project will modify the falls to improve year-round fish movement and support a healthier, more connected river system.

Estabrook Park fish passage project, public tour

This weekend, as well as on Sunday, June 8, the public was invited to Estabrook Park to take part in guided tours of the fish passage project.

Construction is expected to run through this fall, with temporary weekday closures of the west side trail and weekday river closures.

What you can do:

For details and project updates, visit the Waterway Restoration Partnership website.