Estabrook Beer Garden opens, draws crowd on warm March day

A sunny sky and temperatures in the low 70s on a March day is an opportunity to get out and about. It was also a chance for the Estabrook Beer Garden to tap some kegs and draw a crowd.

Weather in Wisconsin goes in all different directions. From snow one day to 70°F the next.

"It’s absolutely wonderful. But I know it's not good for it to be this warm this early. But we love the warm weather," said Jan Wilberg.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The significantly above average temperatures on Tuesday, March 12 brought the people out to Estabrook Park.

"But it’s nice not to have to bundle up so much, it’s really great," Wilberg said.

Estabrook Beer Garden, Milwaukee

"I always walk my dog over here, she knows the land, the area," said Sandra Clark of Milwaukee.

"He went with it and here we are, we are open and ready for business," said Ryan Nicholas, Estabrook Beer Garden general manager.

Estabrook Beer Garden, Milwaukee

The Estabrook Beer Garden typically opens for the season later in April. But with temperatures edging into the 70s, Nicholas was going to find a way to open the beer garden for two days.

"We are ecstatic about it, we just got the water turned on at the parks this morning," Nicholas said.

Estabrook Beer Garden, Milwaukee

This is not the first time Milwaukee has been in the 70s in March. The FOX6 Weather Experts say the record high is 76°F in 1990. No new records were set on Tuesday. But there was plenty of beer and people to enjoy it.

"I’m cheering real well," Clark said.

Estabrook Beer Garden will be open from noon on Wednesday, March 13. The beer garden will also offer an Oktoberfest Liter mug for $5.00 and will come with $10 fills until grand opening at the end of April.