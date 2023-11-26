Expand / Collapse search

Enjoying the holidays at Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Visiting Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm

Falling snow helped put the bow on Isley Gooden's visit to Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm in West Bend.

WEST BEND, Wis. - Now is the perfect time to get your Christmas tree and other holiday decorations, if you haven't already.

FOX6's Isley Gooden visited Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm in West Bend to check out everything they offer.

Food and drink at Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm

Tasty treats and hot drinks await you at Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm in West Bend.

Santa visits Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm

FOX6's Isley Gooden met the one and only Santa Claus!

Gift Goodies at Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm

FOX6's Isley Gooden chats with manager Sue McFarland about all the products they sell at Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm.

