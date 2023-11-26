Enjoying the holidays at Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm

Visiting Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm
Falling snow helped put the bow on Isley Gooden's visit to Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm in West Bend.
WEST BEND, Wis. - Now is the perfect time to get your Christmas tree and other holiday decorations, if you haven't already.
FOX6's Isley Gooden visited Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm in West Bend to check out everything they offer.
Food and drink at Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm
Tasty treats and hot drinks await you at Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm in West Bend.
Santa visits Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm
FOX6's Isley Gooden met the one and only Santa Claus!
Gift Goodies at Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm
FOX6's Isley Gooden chats with manager Sue McFarland about all the products they sell at Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm.
