Engage your brain and move to power through a ‘very cold’ winter

From the lack of sunlight to the frigid temperatures, the cold weather is starting to take its toll on people.

"It’s way too cold to me," said Eva Motley.

At Milwaukee's Red Arrow Park, ice skaters braved a brutal bitter blast of below-freezing weather Monday, Feb. 15.

"I can’t really explain it," said Motley. "It’s just very cold."

A simple but common definition for what people are feeling.

"It’s pretty cold," said Macy Motley. "My legs are freezing."

Despite the temperature and a few falls, Macy and Eva Motley wanted to tackle the frigid outdoors.

"It is a snow day, and we had nothing to do and I wanted to try it out," said Eva Motley.

"If you can’t stand to go outside, do something inside," said Beth Lonergan with UW Health.

Lonergan said the cold streak can have an effect on people. She said everyone should work to make social connections, engage their brains and make time to move.

"Not only does it boost your sense of well-being, your psychological well-being, but it gets your circulation moving," said Lonergan.

The winter blues add to the restlessness and isolation felt during the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

"This is really on top of what’s already been a very challenging year," said Lonergan. "I think people are much more feeling the, I’m tired of staying home."

As we all work to find balance through a Wisconsin winter, many are wishing for warmer weather ahead.

"I prefer summer better," said Eva Motley.

Lonergan suggested people download apps for their brain and physical health during the winter months and joining a virtual book club is a way to stay socially connected to others.