Employ Milwaukee launches new Camp Rise Summer Youth Program

Employ Milwaukee President & CEO Chytania Brown, City of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley held a joint press conference on Tuesday, June 21 to officially kick off the launch of the new Camp Rise Summer Youth Program.

Camp Rise is a free summer enrichment program recommended by Voices of the Elders (VOTE) that will provide Milwaukee boys ages 10-15 with the tools to become community leaders.

Participants will help beautify Milwaukee through community projects, build leadership and teambuilding skills, explore interests and careers, be mentored by camp leaders and more.

"Workforce readiness and leadership development is multigenerational and the earlier we can prepare and expose our youngsters to constructive employment and life skills training, the greater the chances of long term, enhanced quality of life for them," said Employ Milwaukee President & CEO Chytania Brown.

According to a press release, an extension of the Earn & Learn Summer Youth Employment Program, Camp Rise is a sevenweek experience. The program is financially supported through Milwaukee Public Schools and federal funding allocated through Gov. Evers’ office.

The participants will receive weekly stipends of up to $200. Dr. Keith P. Posley, superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools stressed the importance of the new program’s impact.

"We are excited about this pilot program that will help students learn fundamental leadership and the value of community," said Dr. Posley. "These opportunities are paramount as we work to provide our young people with the skills necessary to be successful."